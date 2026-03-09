New Delhi, March 9: Gold prices in Dubai moved higher on Monday, March 9, 2026, as global bullion markets strengthened amid rising geopolitical tensions linked to the ongoing Iran conflict. The precious metal continued to attract safe haven demand as investors closely tracked developments in West Asia, movements in the US dollar and fluctuations in crude oil prices. Retail demand across the UAE remained steady despite elevated price levels, while international market volatility kept traders cautious. Check out the 18K, 21K, 22K and 24K Dubai gold rate today, March 9, in AED, USD and INR below.

Market participants are closely monitoring geopolitical developments and key macroeconomic indicators, which continue to influence short term gold price trends. Buyers in Dubai are advised to follow daily rate movements before making major purchases, as international bullion markets remain sensitive to global economic signals. Dubai Gold Rate Today: 18K, 22K, 24K Gold Prices for March 8.

Dubai Gold Price Today, March 9, 2026

Purity Unit Price (AED) Price (USD) Price (INR) 24K 1 Gram 635.75 173.10 15,990 24K 10 Grams 6,357.50 1,731.00 1,59,900 24K 1 Tola 7,430.00 2,021.00 1,86,700 22K 1 Gram 588.50 160.20 14,800 22K 10 Grams 5,885.00 1,602.00 1,48,000 22K 1 Tola 6,900.00 1,877.00 1,73,400 21K 1 Gram 564.50 153.70 14,200 21K 10 Grams 5,645.00 1,537.00 1,42,000 21K 1 Tola 6,630.00 1,805.00 1,66,900 18K 1 Gram 483.90 131.80 12,170 18K 10 Grams 4,839.00 1,318.00 1,21,700 18K 1 Tola 5,690.00 1,549.00 1,43,100

Note: Gold rates are indicative and exclude making charges, VAT, GST, TCS and other applicable levies. Local retail prices may vary slightly.

With international bullion markets remaining sensitive to geopolitical developments, currency fluctuations and macroeconomic data releases, Dubai gold prices are expected to stay volatile in the near term. Buyers should monitor live updates and compare rates across retailers before making significant purchases to secure the best value.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

