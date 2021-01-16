Dhaka [Bangladesh], January 16 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 578 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths on Saturday, bringing the tally to 527,063 and death toll to 7,883, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 12,215 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 471,756 including 633 new recoveries on Saturday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.49 percent and the current recovery rate is 89.51 per cent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of 64 deaths on June 30 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

