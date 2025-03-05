Dhaka [Bangladesh], March 5 (ANI): Pakistan's Additional Foreign Secretary (Asia and Pacific), Imran Ahmed Siddiqui held a series of meetings with senior Bangladeshi officials to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation across multiple sectors, including foreign relations, trade, culture, visa and people-to-people exchanges, Pakistan High Commission in Dhaka said on Wednesday.

"During his meeting with Md Jashim Uddin, Foreign Secretary of Bangladesh, both sides reviewed the current state of Pakistan-Bangladesh relations, which are based on mutual respect and shared values. They expressed satisfaction over the positive trajectory of ties and agreed to remain engaged in further enhancing cooperation. The upcoming visit of Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister to Bangladesh was also discussed", the statement said.

"In his meeting with Mahbubur Rahman, Secretary Commerce, both sides discussed various aspects of bilateral economic and trade relations, acknowledging the growing momentum and exploring prospects for further expansion", the statement said.

Siddiqui also met Md Ataur Rahman, Secretary of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs, to explore avenues for cultural cooperation, including music, cinema, drama, youth exchanges, and people-to-people contacts.

"Both sides agreed to work closely to strengthen cultural ties between the two nations", the statement said.

"In a meeting with Nasimul Ghani, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, both sides expressed satisfaction over the ease of travel between Pakistan and Bangladesh and discussed various avenues to enhance bilateral cooperation", it added.

Meanwhile, amid concerns over Pakistan's close military ties with Bangladesh, it emerged on Tuesday that the Bangladesh military has acquired the Turkish TB-2 Bayraktar drones and is operating them close to the Indian border for surveillance operations.

Defence sources told ANI that the Indian agencies concerned have seen the drones operating and are closely monitoring them.

Sources said the drones have been seen carrying out sorties in the last few months and are flying inside their own territory along the borders with India. (ANI)

