Singapore, March 5: Erakkodan Abinraj, 26, was sentenced to seven months in jail on Wednesday (March 5) for molesting a woman after trespassing into his neighbour’s condominium unit. He pleaded guilty to one count of molestation and one count of housebreaking taken into consideration for his sentencing.

The incident occurred on September 22, 2024. Abinraj, who lived nearby, was familiar with the woman as they had crossed paths multiple times as neighbours. While the woman was asleep in the master bedroom with her husband and their daughter, who rested in another room, the woman woke up after sensing someone touching her. She had been asleep in the master bedroom with her husband, while their daughter was in another room. Around 4:50 a.m. on September 22 last year, Abinraj entered the house through the balcony, went into her room, and touched her underwear as she slept, reported NDTV. Singapore Shocker: Teacher Groomed Student, Had Sex With Her Before She Turned 16; Sentenced to 14 Years in Jail.

Confused to see her husband asleep beside her, she turned toward the intruder and found him holding up his phone with the torchlight on. Shocked, she screamed, waking her husband, who immediately confronted Abinraj and ordered him to leave the room. Indian-Origin Man Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison in Singapore for Criminal Breach of Trust on Corporate Card.

Panicked, the accused urinated in fear and begged the husband not to call the police, the court heard. Despite his pleas, the victim alerted the authorities. Abinraj remained in the unit until officers arrived, admitting to trespassing. However, he denied any physical contact with the victim, instead claiming that his phone had accidentally fallen on her, causing her to wake up.

The prosecution requested a jail term of six to eight months, emphasizing the seriousness of the offense. It was argued that Abinraj had intruded into the victim’s home—a private space where she should have felt secure. Additionally, the victim was in a vulnerable state as she was asleep during the incident. The prosecution also noted that Abinraj further caused disruption by urinating inside the unit.

