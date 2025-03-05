Forwards Festival 2025 is shaping up to be a standout event, offering a vibrant mix of music, art and technological innovation that promises to captivate audiences from all walks of life. As global culture continues to evolve, events like the Forwards Festival serve as a much-needed platform to celebrate creativity and unity. What began as a small gathering is now a global celebration, attracting thousands of festival-goers and cultural enthusiasts each year. Forwards Festival 2025 continues this evolution, bringing together internationally acclaimed musical talents, cutting-edge technological experiences and immersive art that reflect the dynamic nature of contemporary culture. This year, the festival expands its reach even further, blending live performances with interactive digital platforms and emphasizing sustainability, inclusivity and global awareness. For music lovers, art aficionados and tech enthusiasts alike, Forwards Festival 2025 offers an unforgettable experience that pushes the boundaries of what a cultural event can be.

Forwards Festival 2025 Dates

Forwards Festival 2025 is scheduled for August 23-24 at Clifton Downs in Bristol, UK, promising a thrilling weekend of music. The festival's lineup features an array of talented artists across both days. On Saturday, the spotlight will shine on electronic DJ and producer Barry Can't Swim, who will co-headline with the Mercury Prize-winning jazz collective Ezra Collective.

The day will also showcase performances by the dance-pop duo Confidence Man, iconic electronic act Orbital, post-punk band English Teacher, as well as Mount Kimbie, Happy Mondays, Katy J Pearson, Ishmael Ensemble, The Rituals Orchestra and Mermaid Chunky.

Forwards Festival 2025 Tickets

Tickets are available through authorised vendors such as See Tickets and AXS. Pre-sale tickets are available from 10:00 GMT on March 5, 2025, with general sales starting at 10:00 GMT on March 6, 2025. Tickets can be purchased through the festival's official website.

Forwards Festival 2025 will take place at Clifton Downs in Bristol, UK. Although the exact capacity hasn't been revealed, past festivals have drawn impressive crowds, often reaching tens of thousands. The event is expected to be a significant cultural celebration, bringing together music and art lovers from around the globe.

Key Features of Forwards Festival

Showcasing a mix of international icons and emerging artists, Forwards Festival 2025 offers a diverse array of musical genres to cater to every attendee's unique taste. With immersive installations and tech-enhanced experiences, the festival fuses creativity and innovation, delivering a captivating cultural journey for all participants. Forwards Festival embraces AR, VR and a dedicated app to provide a tailored, engaging experience, including live-streamed performances and exclusive behind-the-scenes content.

Forwards Festival 2025 promises to be an extraordinary celebration of music, culture, and innovation. Whether you are a music enthusiast, a tech aficionado or someone eager to explore new forms of cultural expression, the festival is sure to offer an unparalleled experience.

