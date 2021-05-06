Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh reported 1,822 new COVID-19 cases and 41 new deaths on Thursday, bringing the tally to 769,160 and death toll to 11,796, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said.

The official data showed that 21,585 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across the country.

The total number of recovered patients in the country stood at 702,163 including 3,698 new recoveries on Thursday, said the DGHS.

According to the official data, the COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh is now 1.53 percent and the current recovery rate is 91.29 percent.

Bangladesh recorded the highest daily new cases of 7,626 on April 7 and the highest number of deaths of 112 on April 19. (ANI/Xinhua)

