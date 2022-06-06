Beijing [China], June 6 (ANI): Canadian air forces have stepped up intelligence activities and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions on North Korea, Chinese defense ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Monday.

Last week, the Canadian armed forces accused Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force pilots of unprofessional and security-threatening behavior during recent encounters with the Canadian air forces in international airspace. The incidents occurred during the Canadian air forces' NEON mission to monitor possible violations of UN sanctions against North Korea, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | 2022 Shanghai International Film Festival Cancelled Due to Arrival of the Delta Variant of COVID-19.

"Recently, the Canadian air forces aircraft have stepped up intelligence activities and provocations against China under the pretext of implementing UNSC resolutions, which poses a threat to China's national security and also endangers the personnel of both sides, the Chinese side strongly opposes this," the spokesman said, as quoted by the ministry.

China urged Canada to refrain from provocations in international airspace, otherwise Ottawa will be responsible for the consequences, the official added. (ANI)

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Troops Set Tonnes of Wheat, Corn on Fire When Leaving Mariupol, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)