Tel Aviv [Israel], January 23 (ANI/TPS): Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday directed that the 3.5 billion Shekel (USD 950 million) government programme on the development of the north, of the country, which is currently being formulated, be submitted for approval by the Knesset in the coming days. The main anchors of the programme will lie in its economic and security plans.

Netanyahu spoke of the programme when he met with local and regional council heads from the north at the town of Korazim, which is located just to the north of the Kineret--the Sea of Galilee.

The meeting included War Cabinet members Defence Minister Yoav Gallant, Minister Benny Gantz, Minister Gadi Eisenkot and Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer. Also participating in the meeting were Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel, Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Education Minister Yoav Kisch, Housing and Construction Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf and Deputy Agriculture Minister Moshe Abutbul.

The Prime Minister and the ministers heard from the council heads about the home front needs of the residents of the confrontation line communities who were evacuated from their homes and of the residents beyond the evacuated areas.

The northern communities in Israel have been hit hard economically since the start of the war in Gaza. This is because the Hezbollah terrorist organisation, based in Lebanon, has been firing rockets into Israel since then, indiscriminately targeting civilian centres.

Israel was forced to evacuate its communities near the border with Lebanon, which has disrupted the local economies in that region.

Attending the meeting were the heads of the following local and regional councils: Mateh Asher, Kfar Vradim, Upper Galilee, Hurfeish, Yesod Hama'ala, Mevo'ot Hermon, Maaleh Yosef, Ma'alot, Merom Galil, Nahariya, Peki'in, Fassuta, Kiryat Shemonah, Safed, Metula, Kisra-Sumei, Beit Jann, Gush Chalav, Mi'iliya, Golan, Katzrin, Majdal Shams, Mas'ade and Chatzor Haglilit. (ANI/TPS)

