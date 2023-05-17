Thimphu [Bhutan], May 17 (ANI): Bhutan's spiritual leader, His Holiness the Je Khenpo has concluded the oral transmission of his self-composed Kabum, a collection of profound teachings and practices, according to The Bhutan Live.

The event on Wednesday reached its culmination with His Holiness administering a Tsepaa Mey Wang, a sacred blessing ceremony, at Autsho Central School in Lhuentse. A colossal gathering of more than 10,000 devoted followers eagerly converged to receive the divine benediction.

Also Read | Pakistan: Punjab Government Gives Imran Khan 24-Hour Deadline to Handover ’30-40 Terrorists’ Hiding at His Residence in Lahore.

The atmosphere was charged with reverence and anticipation as His Holiness imparted the wisdom contained within his Kabum, a spiritual treasure he personally compiled.

Over the past two weeks, devotees from far and wide flocked to Lhuentse, immersing themselves in the profound teachings, rituals, and practices transmitted by Je Khenpo himself, according to The Bhutan Live.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Signed Decree To Grant ‘Quick’ Citizenship to Foreign Nationals Who Will Fight for Russia Against Ukraine, Says Report.

Not only did the spiritual leader conclude the oral transmission of his Kabum, but he also undertook another momentous task.

His Holiness inaugurated the revered Moelam Chenmo books in the districts of Trashigang and Trashi Yangtse. These sacred texts hold immense religious significance and are considered vital sources of wisdom for the Bhutanese people.

His Holiness Je Khenpo now prepares to preside over a grand three-day Moenlam Chenmo, a prayer gathering, set to commence tomorrow at Autsho Central School. Devotees from various corners of the country are expected to attend this auspicious event to seek blessings, offer prayers, and engage in collective spiritual practices.

Je Khenpo's spiritual leadership has long been a source of inspiration and guidance for Bhutanese citizens, fostering a deep sense of devotion and reverence. His teachings and practices continue to shape the religious fabric of the nation, enriching the lives of countless individuals, according to The Bhutan Live. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)