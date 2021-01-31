Washington, Jan 31 (PTI) A Sindhi-American organisation has urged US President Joe Biden to address the human rights abuses of religious minorities and state-sponsored environmental disasters occurring in Pakistan's Sindh province.

Munawar Laghari, executive director of Sindhi Foundation, in a letter to Biden, said instances of enforced disappearance, extrajudicial killing, and the forced conversion of religious minorities continue to rise each day.

“We Sindhis want to bring in your attention to the serious human rights violations and state-sponsored environmental disasters taking place right now in Sindh at the cost of lives and livelihood of Sindhi people," he said in the letter.

“To illustrate a recent retaliatory strike against those who dare to speak out, protestors participating in a long march for the recovery of missing persons were beaten upon their arrival at the Sindh-Punjab border. Women protestors were dragged by their hair, arrested and put in chains by Pakistani authorities,” the letter said.

In the letter, the Sindhi Foundation highlighted the construction of a Chinese-backed dam on the Indus River in Pakistan.

The Pakistan government is building the dam with China's investment of USD 5.85 billion.

The location of the dam is a hotspot for earthquakes. Many fear that the construction of the dam could result in an environmental disaster, leading to further changes in the entire ecosystem of Sindh, particularly within the delta region, the foundation said.

“Citizens of the United States care greatly about global human rights, and hope that before supporting the Pakistani government, the Biden administration will check Pakistan's human rights record. Human rights abuses in Pakistan have increased significantly in the last decades, particularly in Sindh.” Laghari said.

