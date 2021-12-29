Washington [US], December 29 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Joe Biden acknowledged the possibility of holding a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on January 10, the White House said in a pool report.

"We'll see," Biden said on Tuesday in response to a question about a possible meeting with Putin on January 10.

Also Read | Yemen Rebels Allow UN humanitarian Flights Temporarily into Sanaa Airport.

The meeting would take place days before a reported Russia-NATO meeting on January 12 and a Russia-Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) on January 13.

The United States and Russia are expected to hold talks on arms control and the situation in Ukraine on January 10.

Also Read | Japan Held Drill in November Assuming Foreign Occupation of Senkakus Islands.

Putin said earlier in December following a virtual meeting between him and Biden that they will have to meet again, possibly also in a video format. The two leaders last met in person in Geneva last June. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)