Kabul [Afghanistan] September 17 (ANI): Following the closure of most embassies in Kabul, the black marketing of visas has significantly increased in Afghanistan.

These developments came as Afghans are trying to escape the war-torn country after the Taliban's siege.

Also Read | COVID-19 Rebounds, Affects Children in China As Vaccines Turn Ineffective.

A number of tourist travel agencies have informed that currently only Pakistan's visas can be obtained legally, but visas of a number of other countries are being sold on the black market at high prices, Tolo News reported.

Several Afghans from the tourism industry also informed that people are buying Pakistan visas for up to USD 350, Tajikistan for USD 400, Uzbekistan for USD 1,350, and Turkey for up to USD 5,000.

Also Read | China Says It Agrees with EAM S Jaishankar; Says Sino-India Ties Have Their Own ‘Intrinsic Logic’.

Before the collapse of the previous government, "A Pakistani visa was around USD 15, India's was USD 20, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan's cost USD 60 and Turkey's was USD 120, Tolo News informed citing a person from the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, Afghans are also selling off their household items on the streets of Kabul in order to make money to flee Afghanistan.

Every household item including carpets, refrigerators and TV sets can be found on the roads leading to Chaman-e-Hozori park in Kabul, Tolo News reported. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)