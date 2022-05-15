Berlin [Germany], May 15 (ANI): US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on the sidelines of NATO Foreign Ministerial meet in Berlin on Sunday and discussed security and economic assistance for Kyiv.

"Met with FM @DmytroKuleba before today's @NATO Foreign Ministerial to discuss the security and economic assistance Ukraine needs to defend itself against Russia's unprovoked war. Our support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity remains steadfast and enduring," Blinken

Also Read | South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, His US Counterpart Joe Biden To Discuss North Korean Provocations During 1st Summit.

US State Department Spokesperson Ned Price, in a statement, said the two discussed this week's G7 and NATO Foreign Ministerial meetings and the Secretary emphasized the strong support for Ukraine from Allies and partners during these meetings.

Blinken conveyed details regarding the latest tranche of US security assistance to bolster Ukraine's defenses, Price said.

Also Read | Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif Govt to Abolish China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority, Says Report.

"The Secretary and Foreign Minister Kuleba also discussed the impact of Russia's brutal war, including on global food security, and committed to seeking a solution to export Ukraine's grain to international markets. The Secretary underscored the United States' enduring commitment to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's unprovoked war," the State Department spokesperson said.

NATO Foreign Ministers met in Berlin on Sunday to discuss the possible membership application of Finland and Sweden as well as to reaffirm NATO's support for Ukraine in the wake of Russia's invasion.

Addressing media via video link alongside German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Mr Stoltenberg said that Sweden and Finland are NATO's closest partners and if they decide to apply for membership, it would be "historic".

"Their membership in NATO would increase our shared security, demonstrate that NATO's door is open and that aggression does not pay," Stoltenberg said, reiterating that all sovereign nations have the right to choose their own path.

Wrapping up the two-day meeting of Ministers, Stoltenberg said Allies also discussed support for Ukraine, further strengthening NATO's deterrence and defence as well as the longer-term implications of "Russia's war" against Ukraine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)