iQOO is reportedly preparing to launch its latest performance-driven smartphone, the iQOO Z11, in international markets following its initial debut in China last month. The device has recently surfaced on major regulatory databases, including Indonesia’s SDPPI and Thailand’s NBTC certification websites under the model number I2512. These listings serve as a strong indicator that the company is expanding the availability of its first handset to feature a battery capacity exceeding 9,000mAh beyond its home territory.

The iQOO Z11 represents a significant milestone for the brand, introducing high-end specifications tailored for power users and mobile gaming enthusiasts. While the smartphone has successfully cleared telecommunications hurdles in Southeast Asia, its arrival in the Indian market remains uncertain as it has yet to appear on local certification platforms. Industry analysts suggest the Indian release might be strategically delayed to avoid internal competition with upcoming sister-brand launches, such as the Vivo T5 Pro, which is scheduled for an April 15 debut. iQOO 15R Price in India, Specifications and Features.

iQOO Z11 Specifications and Features (Expected)

The iQOO Z11 is engineered for extreme endurance and fluid performance, powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 processor paired with a 7K Ice Dome VC Liquid Cooling system for thermal management. Its most prominent feature is a massive 9,020mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging, setting a new benchmark for battery life in the upper mid-range segment. On the front, the device sports a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 100% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut for enhanced visual clarity.

For photography, the handset maintains a functional setup consisting of a 50MP primary rear sensor and a 2MP secondary lens, while a 16MP camera is housed at the front for selfies. In China, the device was launched with a 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration, running on the latest software architecture optimized for high-frame-rate gaming. iQOO 15 To Get 5 Years of OS Updates and 7 Years of Security Patches, Confirms iQOO India CEO Nipun Marya; Launch Set on November 26, 2025

iQOO Z11 Price in India (Rumoured)

While an official Indian price has not been confirmed, the iQOO Z11 launched in China at CNY 2,499. If the device reaches Indian shores, it is expected to be positioned in the premium mid-range category, likely priced above INR 30,000. At this price point, it would directly compete with the POCO X8 Pro, currently the only other device in India featuring the Dimensity 8500 chipset, as well as the anticipated OPPO K15 Pro.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (91 Mobiles ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:51 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).