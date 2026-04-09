Bitcoin traded at USD 70,879 on Thursday morning, maintaining a key psychological support level as the broader cryptocurrency market reacts to a shifting geopolitical landscape. The digital asset has seen renewed volatility following news of a ceasefire in the Middle East, which has prompted a rotation back into risk-on assets and reignited discussions regarding year-end price targets.

The current price action represents a steady recovery from recent lows in early February, though the asset remains down approximately 18.53% year-to-date. Market participants are closely watching the USD 70,000 threshold, which analysts identify as a critical pivot point for sustaining the current bullish momentum. Stock Market Today: Indian Market Cheers Ceasefire in Biggest Rally This Year So Far, Sensex Jumps Nearly 2,950 Points.

Bitcoin Price Impact of Global Events on Market Sentiment

Recent geopolitical developments, specifically the announcement of a ceasefire, have played a significant role in stabilising digital asset prices. Prior to this, heightened tensions had sparked concerns over an oil price spiral and a global economic downturn, factors that typically weigh heavily on high-liquidity assets like Bitcoin.

With the immediate threat of conflict escalation receding, institutional interest has intensified. Analysts suggest that the "risk-off" sentiment that dominated the first quarter of 2026 is beginning to dissipate, allowing Bitcoin to benefit from improved global liquidity and renewed optimism regarding domestic crypto legislation.

Institutional Adoption and Regulatory Clarity

The narrative for 2026 has been defined by the maturation of the digital asset ecosystem. The recent passing of the GENIUS Act in the United States and updated policies from federal regulators have provided the jurisdictional clarity that institutional investors long required.

Evidence of this shift is visible in the banking sector, where partnerships between blockchain intelligence firms and traditional financial institutions are becoming more frequent. Stablecoins now account for roughly 30% of all on-chain transaction volume, further integrating cryptocurrency into the real-world financial infrastructure.

Analyst Forecasts and Future Outlook

Despite the year-to-date decline, many investment banks remain optimistic about Bitcoin's long-term trajectory. While some firms, including Citi and Standard Chartered, recently adjusted their targets due to macroeconomic risks, a consensus is building around a potential surge toward USD 125,000. Adani Group Announces An Investment of INR 33,081 Crore in Odisha To Expand Data, Power and Cement Portfolio.

Experts note that this cycle is distinct from previous years because it is driven by institutional flows rather than retail speculation. The stabilization of Bitcoin as a macro asset, coupled with the integration of AI-driven blockchain infrastructure, suggests that the market is entering a new phase of professional-grade growth.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 07:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).