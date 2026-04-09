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Gold rate in India saw an upward trend on Thursday, April 9, 2026, with rates holding near recent highs across major cities, according to data from Goodreturns. The price of 24-carat gold is hovering around INR 15,300–INR 15,400 per gram, while 22-carat gold remains close to INR 13,900–INR 14,100 per gram in most urban centres. Here are the latest gold rates in key cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jaipur, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

The rise comes amid continued global uncertainty and steady investor demand for safe-haven assets. Analysts note that international market cues, currency movements, and central bank policies are contributing to price stability at elevated levels. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, April 9, 2026: Bosch, Lupin and Poonawalla Fincorp Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) on April 9, 2026

City 24K Gold (₹) 22K Gold (₹) Delhi 1,53,800 1,41,000 Mumbai 1,53,800 1,41,000 Chennai 1,54,400 1,42,000 Kolkata 1,53,800 1,41,000 Lucknow 1,53,800 1,41,000 Pune 1,53,800 1,41,000 Bengaluru 1,53,800 1,41,000 Hyderabad 1,53,800 1,41,000 Jodhpur 1,53,800 1,41,000 Jaipur 1,53,800 1,41,000 Srinagar 1,53,800 1,41,000 Noida 1,53,800 1,41,000 Ghaziabad 1,53,800 1,41,000 Gurugram 1,53,800 1,41,000 Ahmedabad 1,53,900 1,41,100

What Is Driving Gold Prices?

Gold prices remain supported by global economic uncertainty and fluctuations in the US dollar. Increased demand for safe-haven assets has kept bullion prices firm in recent sessions. Recent market reports indicate that geopolitical developments and inflation concerns continue to influence investor sentiment, contributing to steady demand for gold. Gold Rate Today, April 8, 2026: Check 22K and 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold has shown volatility over the past week, with prices recovering after minor corrections. Data indicates that 24-carat gold rose significantly on April 8, reinforcing the current upward trend. Experts suggest that while prices remain high, short-term fluctuations may continue depending on global cues and domestic demand patterns.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).