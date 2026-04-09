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Mumbai, April 9: The Indian stock market sustained its upward trajectory for a fifth consecutive day, with benchmark indices recording sharp gains. The Nifty 50 climbed 3.78 per cent (+873.70 points) to close at 23,997.35, while the SENSEX surged 3.95 per cent (+2,946.32 points) to finish at 77,562.90. Analysts attribute this continued rally to a combination of cooling global geopolitical tensions and stable domestic policy cues, which have bolstered investor confidence.

That said, shares of several companies will be in the spotlight today, April 9, as investors and traders prepare to buy and sell stocks. As they look to buy and sell shares, we bring you a list of stocks which are expected to be in focus during Thursday's trading session. According to a CNBC TV18 report, shares of Bosch Ltd, Lupin, NHPC Ltd, NTPC Ltd, Poonawalla Fincorp, and RedTape Ltd are among the stocks to watch out for today, April 9. Scroll below to know more. Stock Market Holidays in April 2026: Full List of BSE and NSE Holiday Dates.

List of Stocks To Watch on April 9, 2026

Bosch Limited (NSE: BOSCHLTD)

The technology and services leader has cleared a major internal consolidation, approving the 100 per cent acquisition of Bosch Chassis Systems India. The deal, valued at INR 9,068.68 crore, involves purchasing the stake from its own group entities to streamline domestic operations.

Lupin Limited (NSE: LUPIN)

The pharmaceutical major has strengthened its metabolic portfolio in the United States. It received USFDA approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Dapagliflozin and Metformin hydrochloride extended-release tablets. The approval covers multiple strengths of the diabetes medication.

NHPC Limited (NSE: NHPC)

The state-run power giant is set to spearhead a massive energy infrastructure project. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has greenlit an INR 26,070 crore investment for the Kamala Hydroelectric Project. This initiative will be executed as a joint venture with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

NTPC Limited (NSE: NTPC)

The power giant is making a significant move into the nuclear sector, having signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Electricité de France (EDF). The partnership aims to explore joint development of new nuclear power projects across India, pending necessary regulatory clearances. Stock Market Today: Indian Market Cheers Ceasefire in Biggest Rally This Year So Far, Sensex Jumps Nearly 2,950 Points.

Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (NSE: POONAWALLA)

The non-banking financial company (NBFC) is preparing for a substantial capital infusion via a Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP). The firm plans to raise up to INR 5,000 crore (comprising an INR 2,500 crore base and a green-shoe option) to fund future growth. The deal, managed by Kotak and Jefferies, could involve up to 15 per cent equity dilution and is expected to launch within the week.

Redtape Limited (NSE: REDTAPE)

Looking to expand its footprint in the athletic segment, Redtape has acquired the regional rights for the international sports footwear brand SPRANDI. The acquisition covers India, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka. The company intends to integrate the brand into its retail and online channels shortly to capture high-volume market share.

As the markets open on Thursday, April 9, these corporate developments are expected to drive significant retail and institutional interest. From major infrastructure investments in the power sector to strategic consolidations and global pharmaceutical approvals, the diverse nature of these announcements underscores a robust period of corporate activity in India. While the broader indices carry the momentum of a five-day winning streak, the individual performance of these six stocks will likely hinge on how investors weigh the long-term growth potential of these strategic moves against immediate factors like equity dilution and acquisition costs.

(Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 09, 2026 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).