La Paz [Bolivia], November 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, on Saturday launched the celebrations of the 150 years of national song Vande Mataram at the Embassy of India in Bolivia.

In a post on X, he shared how the event saw the presence of over 150 friends of India and members of the Indian diaspora

He wrote, "Privileged to launch the celebration of 150 years of the National Song Vande Mataram at @IndiainBolivia, La Paz, in the presence of over 150 friends of India and members of the Indian diaspora. Delighted to witness vibrant Indian cultural performances by talented Bolivian youth."

Vande Mataram is a Sanskrit poem written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in 1876. It was later included in his novel Anandamath, published in 1882, and became a symbol of Indian nationalism during the country's struggle for independence. The poem is a hymn to the motherland, personifying India as a goddess, and is often translated as "Hail to the Motherland".

Earlier, MoS Margherita planted a tree as a part of the 'Ek Ped Maa ke Naam' initiative at Mallasa Park in La Paz, Bolivia honouring mothers and Mother Earth.

"Under the inspiring initiative of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, #EkPedMaaKeNaam, planted a tree at Mallasa Park in La Paz, Bolivia honoring mothers and Mother Earth. Reaffirming India's commitment to sustainability and environmental consciousness", Margherita said on X.

The essence of the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative is to plant a tree in one's mother's name symbolically.

As per an official statement by the Government of India, this simple act serves a dual purpose - honouring the role of mothers in nurturing life and contributing to the health of the planet. Trees are the foundation of life, and like a mother, they provide nourishment, protection, and a future for the next generation. Through this initiative, people can plant a tree in honour of their mothers, creating a lasting memorial, while also addressing the urgent need for environmental protection. (ANI)

