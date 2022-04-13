London [UK], April 13 (ANI/Xinhua): British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized on Tuesday after being fined by the Metropolitan Police (Met) for attending rule-breaking parties during the COVID-19 lockdown, but said he would not resign.

"Let me say immediately that I've paid the fine and I once again offer a full apology," Johnson said in a televised interview.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Met said they had issued 30 more fines over breaches of coronavirus lockdown rules at gatherings in Johnson's offices and residence at Downing Street. The Met issued the first tranche of 20 such fines at the end of March.

Johnson confirmed that his fine was in relation to "an event in Downing Street on the 19 June 2020." His wife, Carrie Johnson, and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak also received fines.

"In all frankness, at that time it did not occur to me that this might have been a breach of the rules. But, of course, the police have found otherwise and I fully respect the outcome of their investigation," he said.

Johnson has become the first sitting prime minister to receive a punishment for breaking the law.Asked if he would quit over the fine, the prime minister said: "I want to be able to get on and deliver the mandate that I have, but also to tackle the problems that the country must face right now."

The parties held at Downing Street in 2020 and 2021 have enraged the British public, who were asked to comply with the coronavirus restrictions for many months over the past two years to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Johnson's premiership has been precarious since the revelation of these illicit gatherings, with calls from opposition parties and even members of his own Conservative Party for him to resign.

Tuesday's announcement from the Met has sparked fresh calls for him to quit.

"Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak have broken the law and repeatedly lied to the British public," Keir Starmer, leader of the main opposition Labour Party, said on Twitter. "They must both resign." (ANI/Xinhua)

