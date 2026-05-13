World News | Brazil Launches R$11 Billion Anti-organised Crime Program Under Lula's Government

São Paulo [Brazil], May 13 (ANI): Brazil has launched a sweeping new national strategy titled the "Brazil Against Organized Crime Program," aimed at dismantling the economic, operational, and territorial networks of criminal factions across the country.

Announced on Tuesday (May 12), the initiative focuses on disrupting the financial structures of organised crime, strengthening prison security, improving homicide investigations, and tackling the illegal trafficking of weapons, ammunition, accessories, and explosives.

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The program will mobilise a total of R$11 billion in investments and financing, including R$1.06 billion in direct budgetary resources for 2026 and a dedicated R$10 billion credit line for states, municipalities, and the Federal District.

According to the government, the strategy goes beyond targeting armed gangs and instead focuses on dismantling their command, logistics, and financial backbone.

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A key pillar of the plan is financial disruption, with R$388.9 million allocated to combat money laundering and illicit financial flows. Authorities will establish a national Integrated Task Force to Combat Organised Crime and strengthen existing state-level task forces to coordinate interstate operations. Asset recovery mechanisms will also be expanded, including faster seizure and auctioning of criminal assets under the Ministry of Justice.

The second pillar allocates R$330.6 million to upgrade prison security across 138 strategic facilities. Measures include the installation of drones, scanners, X-ray machines, body scanners, metal detectors, communication blockers, and surveillance systems to prevent criminal coordination from inside prisons.

The third component focuses on improving homicide clearance rates, with R$201 million dedicated to strengthening forensic capabilities. This includes expanding DNA databases, ballistic analysis systems, and upgrading medical-legal infrastructure with advanced forensic equipment and transport facilities.

The fourth pillar, with R$145.2 million, targets the illegal arms trade. The government plans to create a national network to track weapons trafficking, enhance traceability systems, and improve coordination between police agencies to intercept illegal flows of arms and explosives.

Officials said the large-scale initiative aims to weaken criminal factions at every level, from street operations to financial networks, through coordinated federal and state action supported by advanced technology and intelligence integration. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)