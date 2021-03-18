Geneva [Switzerland], March 18 (ANI): Noting the ongoing developments in Myanmar, Anne Heckendorff, Research Analyst, European Foundation for South Asian Studies (EFSAS) on Thursday said breakdown of rule of law in Myanmar constitutes a severe setback for the stability of the broader region.

Speaking during the General Debate of UNHRC, Heckendorff said, "The breakdown of democratic values and the rule of law constitutes a severe setback not only to Myanmar's internal peace and development, but potentially also for the stability of the broader region."

"Renewed insurgency, the build-up of terrorist hubs in Myanmar's periphery and subsequent cross-border refugee movements are likely scenarios as ethnic minority groups with decade-long experiences of marginalization are deprived of political means to voice their grievances," she said.

Citing the example of other south Asian countries, Heckendorff added, "Bangladesh and the other South Asian states already struggle to provide shelter to more than a million Rohingya refugees, whose hopes to be able to return to Myanmar anytime soon are now more distant than ever."

Taking a veiled dig at China, EFSAS Analyst said, "In order to conceal the dismal state of democracy within their own borders, some States called this illegal coup a mere cabinet reshuffle, thereby preventing a unified response from the international community."

"This is disappointing, and an insult to the thousands of protesters risking their lives every day in order to defend their rights," she added.

Lastly, the EFSAS analyst called upon the HRC to prioritize its mandate of ensuring that nations cooperatively secure peace, stability and human rights over considerations for the political and economic biases of some of its members.

As violence continues to intensify in Myanmar with the military using deadly violence against anti-coup protesters, over 200 people have been killed since the takeover on February 1, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet told CNN. (ANI)

