New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The British High Commission on Tuesday organised a special send-off for recipients of the ‘Chevening Scholarship 2023-24’ here in the national capital, said a press release.

This year’s scholars include 22 women and 22 men, and over 50 per cent of the cohort hail from non-metro cities.

"This year's send-off for @CheveningFCDO 2023-2024 Scholarship was extra special. Equal representation of female and male scholars. Over 50% of scholars from non-metro cities. Our best to the next cohort of Cheveners from India for their exciting education journey in the UK," the British High Commission in India said on Twitter.

Chevening is the UK Government’s flagship international award scheme and India receives the largest number of awards in the world – benefiting over 3,700 scholars and fellows since 1983. The Chevening Scholarship offers successful applicants full financial support for a one-year Masters at any UK university.

This year’s cohort includes five scholars who have been co-sponsored by the Adani group to study artificial intelligence, five scholars co-sponsored by the TVS Motor group for masters in STEM, three scholars from the inaugural Chevening Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda (MGJSM) Scholarship co-sponsored by the Jharkhand Government, three scholars co-sponsored by HSBC India and one scholar each co-sponsored by HUL India and Duolingo.

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis congratulated the scholars and encouraged more students to take up the opportunity to study in the UK.

“Congratulations to the Chevening scholars on the next stage of their education journey in the UK. It is a fantastic opportunity to study in the UK at some of the world’s leading universities,” he said.

The British envoy added, “It was great to meet this year’s cohort; to get to know their stories and ambitions. Travelling to India as an 18-year-old was a life-changing experience for me. I would encourage more of India’s best and brightest to take up this opportunity to study in the UK. The next application window will open in mid-September.” (ANI)

