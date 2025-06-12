Dhaka [Bangladesh], June 12 (ANI): British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has declined to meet Bangladesh's Chief Adviser, Muhammad Yunus, after Awami League concerns over the reportedly scheduled meeting, a diplomat said on Thursday.

Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is now in London on a bilateral official visit to the United Kingdom. The visit is taking place from June 10 to 13, 2025.

Also Read | Air India Plane Crash Passenger List: Who Were Onboard London-Bound Flight AI171 That Crashed in Ahmedabad? Check Names of All Passengers and Crew.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that the Chief Adviser is likely to hold a bilateral meeting with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer during the visit.

"British Prime Minister Keir Starmer's meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is not taking place", a Bangladeshi diplomat told ANI over the phone without elaborating.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Releases Hotline Number 1800 5691 444, Says 169 Indians and 61 Foreign Nationals Were on Board London-Bound Flight AI171.

The Bangladesh Awami League on Monday expressed deep concern over UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's reportedly scheduled meeting with Muhammad Yunus, Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, the party said in a statement.

"The Awami League has today expressed deep concern over UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's reportedly scheduled meeting with Muhammad Yunus, the self-declared Chief Adviser of Bangladesh, warning that any formal meeting lends legitimacy to an unelected and unconstitutional administration", said the Awami League statement posted on its Facebook page.

A formal letter from the Awami League's UK branch has been sent to Downing Street, the Speaker of the House of Commons, the King's Foundation, and the Commonwealth Secretariat, urging British officials not to unwittingly launder Yunus's administration, just as Bangladesh's crisis deepens, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)