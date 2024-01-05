New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): A parliamentary delegation from Bulgaria led by National Assembly President Rosen Zhelyazkov met Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at his residence in Delhi on Friday and held discussions highlighting "friendly ties" between the two nations. The two sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cultural, trade and people-to-people connect.

In a post shared on X, Jagdeep Dhankhar stated, "A Parliamentary Delegation from Bulgaria led by H.E. Mr. Rosen ZHELYAZKOV, President of National Assembly called on Hon'ble Vice-President of India, Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar at Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas today. Discussions highlighted longstanding friendly relations between the two countries based on historical ties and shared democratic values. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cultural, trade & people-to-people connect."

Bulgaria's National Assembly President Rosen Zhelyazkov along with his delegation, arrived in Delhi on Thursday. The leaders were welcomed with artists performing folk dance at the airport.

Notably, the relations between India and Bulgaria are "longstanding, warm and friendly," according to the Ministry of External Affairs. People-to-people contacts and cultural links between the two nations pre-date the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1954 and there are traces of contacts between the peoples of the two countries as early as the 8th Century AD.

Earlier in December, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi visited Bulgaria. She paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue at South Park in Sofia.

Lekhi held a meeting with Bulgaria's Minister of Culture, Krastyu Krastev and exchanged ideas on "more robust and closer cultural cooperation. The two leaders exchanged views on celebrating 70 years of diplomatic ties between India and Bulgaria in 2024.

Taking to X, Lekhi stated, "Had an extraordinary meeting with H.E. Mr Krastyu Krastev, Minister of Culture of Bulgaria. Exchanged ideas on more robust and closer cultural cooperation. Exchanged views on celebrating 70 years of diplomatic relations between our two nations next year."On Thursday, Meenakashi Lekhi arrived at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria." (ANI)

