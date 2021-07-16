California [US], July 16 (ANI/Sputnik): Los Angeles County's health department said it has reimposed an indoor mask mandate regardless of individuals' vaccination status.

"New Health Officer Order will require masking indoors regardless of vaccination status," the healthy agency said in an advisory on Thursday.

The advisory said the mask mandate will go into effect on Sunday.

Los Angeles County health officials are concerned about another surge of COVID-19 cases after seven straight days of single-day infections topping one thousand. On Thursday, Los Angeles County reported 1,537 new infections, which is the highest single-day count since early March. (ANI/Sputnik)

