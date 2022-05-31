Ottawa [Canada], May 31 (ANI/Xinhua): The Canadian ruling party has tabled a new firearm-control bill which features a national freeze on importing, buying, selling or otherwise transferring handguns, local media reported Tuesday.

CTV News reported that the measure does not ban handguns outright, allowing current owners to continue to possess and use them, but seeks to cap the number in the country.

The number of registered handguns in Canada increased 71 per cent between 2010 and 2020, reaching approximately 1.1 million, according to federal statistics.

Handguns were the most serious weapon present in the majority of firearm-related violent crimes between 2009 and 2020, CTV News reported.

According to the report, the bill, readied by the federal Liberals, will allow for the automatic removal of gun licences from people who commit domestic violence or engage in criminal harassment, such as stalking.

The Liberals plan to fight gun smuggling and trafficking by increasing criminal penalties, providing more tools to investigate firearm crimes and strengthening border measures.

The Liberals also say they will require long-gun magazines to be permanently altered so they can never hold more than five rounds, as well as ban the sale and transfer of large-capacity magazines under the Criminal Code.

The new bill arrives amid the intense debate about gun safety in Canada and the United States following an elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two adults in Uvalde in the US state of Texas last week. Earlier this month, 10 Black people were gunned down at a supermarket in Buffalo in the US state of New York.

Under the government's plan, chief firearms officers would be prevented from approving the transfer of a handgun to individuals. Businesses could continue to sell to other businesses, such as movie companies and museums, as well as to exempted people.

Exempted individuals would include those who transport valuable goods and elite sports shooters who compete or coach in handgun events recognized by the international Olympic or Paralympic committees.

Two years ago, the government announced a ban on over 1,500 models and variants of what it considers assault-style firearms. The Liberals plan to introduce a mandatory buyback program to offer compensation to affected owners and businesses, CTV News reported. (ANI/Xinhua)

