Ottawa [Canada], December 12 (ANI): On International Human Rights Day, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, announced sanctions under the Special Economic Measures (People's Republic of China) Regulations against eight former or current senior Chinese officials, an official statement said.

These sanctions targeted individuals involved in severe human rights abuses, particularly in Xinjiang, Tibet, and against practitioners of Falun Gong, the statement added.

The Canadian government's decision came in response to ongoing reports of systemic repression and abuses in China, including arbitrary detention, forced labour, and violence against ethnic and religious minorities. Specifically, the sanctions addressed the Chinese government's treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Tibetans, and Falun Gong practitioners, with Canada strongly condemning these human rights violations.

Since 2017, Chinese authorities have detained over one million Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, with many reportedly subjected to torture, forced labour, and psychological, physical, and sexual abuse. Similarly, Tibetans had faced forced labour, arbitrary detentions, and severe restrictions on their freedom of religion, expression, and movement. Since 1999, the Chinese government has also cracked down on Falun Gong practitioners through arrest, detention, and torture.

Minister Joly emphasized Canada's commitment to human rights, stating, "Canada is deeply concerned by the human rights violations in Xinjiang and Tibet and against those who practice Falun Gong. We call on the Chinese government to put an end to this systematic campaign of repression and uphold its international human rights obligations."

The sanctions announced that day built on previous Canadian actions, including the 2021 imposition of measures against Chinese officials and entities linked to human rights abuses. Canada had also taken steps to prevent goods produced through forced labour from entering its supply chains.

Minister Joly's announcement followed her July 2024 visit to China, where she met with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to discuss the state of Canada-China relations and global human rights concerns. Canada continued to urge China to respect its obligations under international human rights law, including those established by the United Nations Human Rights Council.

As Canada marked International Human Rights Day, the country reaffirmed its commitment to advocating for human rights globally and holding those responsible for violations accountable. (ANI)

