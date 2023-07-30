Moscow [Russia], July 30 (ANI): Amid ongoing conflict between Kyiv and Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that it is hard to implement a ceasefire, CNN reported. He said that in order to start the process to end the conflict, an agreement is required from both sides. However, he noted that it is difficult to reach one as the Ukrainian army is on the offensive.

He made the remarks at a press event in St Petersburg. He said Russia has never rejected peace negotiations with Ukraine. Putin said, "The Ukrainian army is on the offensive, it is on the attack, on what is called a large-scale strategic offensive," CNN reported.

He said, "We cannot declare a ceasefire when we are attacked." This week, during his summit with African governments, Putin said he was considering a peace initiative proposed by the leaders. He also blamed Ukraine for not coming to the table, according to CNN.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out any peace negotiations with Moscow until Russian soldiers withdraw from his country's territory, as per the CNN report. He said that allowing negotiations while another nation's army is taking claim over Ukrainian territory would only "freeze" the war, pain and suffering caused by the Russian attack.

Meanwhile, Russia has said Ukraine targeted Moscow with drones on Sunday. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, three drones were intercepted. However, a business and shopping development in Moscow's west was hit. The fifth and sixth floors of a 50-story building were damaged and no casualties were reported, CNN cited TASS report.

Earlier this week, Russia shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, CNN reported on Friday citing Moscow Defence Ministry, which called the incident a "terrorist attack". However, the fragments of the blast injured several civilians.

“The Kyiv regime carried out a terrorist attack with an anti-aircraft missile of the S-200 air defence system converted into a strike version on the residential infrastructure of the city of Taganrog, Rostov Region,” CNN quoted the Russian Ministry of Defense as saying.

Regional Governor Vasily Golubev said that there was a rocket explosion in the middle of the city on Friday in a Telegram post. He said, "There are several victims, ambulances are handling the victims. Four people were slightly injured by broken glass. Information about the damage is being specified,” he said. According to CNN, the Russian Ministry of Health later said 14 people had been injured. (ANI)

