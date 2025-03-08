New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan concluded a successful visit to Australia on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said on Saturday.

During his visit, Gen Chauhan was accorded a ceremonial guard of honor and traditional welcome upon his arrival at the Russell Offices of the Australian Defence Force, where he held high-level discussions with Admiral David Johnston, Australia's Chief of Defence Force and with the Chiefs of Staff Committee.

CDS also visited Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQJOC), gaining insights into Australia's operational command structure and exploring avenues for enhanced joint operations.

His other engagements include a visit to Forces Command Headquarters, Australian Army, and Fleet Headquarters, Royal Australian Navy, which facilitated deeper coordination in maritime security and strategic operations.

In alignment with India's commitment to professional military training and education, General Chauhan visited the Australian Defence College, where he held discussions on enhancing professional military education with Rear Admiral James Lybrand, Commandant of the ADC.

The CDS addressed senior officers undergoing the Defence and Strategic Studies Course on strategic challenges in the Indo-Pacific region and interacted with Indian student officers undergoing training at the ADC, acknowledging their role in fostering bilateral military understanding and professional exchanges, as per the Ministry of Defence.

Furthering intellectual and policy exchanges, CDS chaired a round-table discussion at the Lowy Institute, Australia's premier think tank and engaged with Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sir Angus Houston and renowned strategic experts Dr Michael Fullilove and Sam Roggeveen, exchanging valuable perspectives on India-Australia defence cooperation, multilateral security frameworks, and strategic convergence in the Indo-Pacific.

Additionally, CDS received a detailed briefing on Advanced Navigation Systems, showcasing cutting-edge technologies that enhance battlefield awareness, precision targeting, and situational awareness in complex operational environments.

He also visited leading Australian Defence Industry facilities, gaining first-hand insights into Australia's advanced defence manufacturing, R&D and technological innovations.

A significant moment of the visit was Gen Chauhan's tribute at the Australian War Memorial, where he laid a wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the Gallipoli campaign.

This visit further solidified the India- Australia defence partnership, enhancing mutual trust and understanding while reinforcing the growing convergence of strategic interests between the two nations in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Ministry of Defence said the visit underscored the growing engagement between the two nations under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, emphasising their shared commitment to regional security and military collaboration.

The deliberations focused on strengthening military cooperation, with key emphasis on maritime security in the Indo-Pacific region, capacity building, defence technology exchange and new bilateral defence initiatives. (ANI)

