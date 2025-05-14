Dharamshala [India], May 14 (ANI): On the solemn anniversary of a disappearance that has stirred global concern for decades, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) has renewed calls for transparency and accountability over the fate of Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, the 11th Panchen Lama, who vanished from public view 30 years ago today.

In a statement posted on its official X (formerly Twitter) account, the CTA wrote, " On this day, May 14, 1995, His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama officially recognised six-year-old Gedhun Choekyi Nyima as the 11th Panchen Lama of Tibet. Merely three days later, on May 17, 11th Panchen Lama and his parents were taken into custody by Chinese authorities and vanished from public view. The Chinese government later confirmed they were being held in an undisclosed location, citing concerns for their safety. Yet, for the past 30 years, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's whereabouts and condition have remained unknown, making him one of the world's longest-standing cases of enforced disappearance"

Calls for Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's release have been echoed by multiple United Nations human rights experts, the US State Department, the European Union, and religious freedom watchdogs. Despite international pressure, China has consistently rebuffed these appeals, dismissing them as interference in its internal affairs.

Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, born on April 25, 1989, in Lhari County, Tibet, is recognised by the 14th Dalai Lama as the 11th Panchen Lama, a significant spiritual leader in Tibetan Buddhism. His recognition was announced on May 14, 1995, when he was just six years old. However, according to reports, three days later, on May 17, 1995, he and his family were taken into custody by Chinese authorities and have not been seen in public since. The Chinese government later confirmed they were being held in an undisclosed location, citing concerns for their safety. Yet, for the past 30 years, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima's whereabouts and condition have remained unknown, making him one of the world's longest-standing cases of enforced disappearance.

According to several media reports, Tibetans in China face severe human rights violations, including religious repression, arbitrary arrests, surveillance, and restrictions on cultural expression. Monasteries are tightly controlled, and Tibetan language and identity are systematically eroded. Peaceful protests are often met with force, and many Tibetan activists and monks remain imprisoned or forcibly disappeared. (ANI)

