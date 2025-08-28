Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai meets ATCA Chairman Lee Jae Jeng and senior officials in Seoul to discuss investment and collaboration opportunities under the state's investor-friendly policy (Image: X/@vishnudsai)

Seoul [South Korea], August 28 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday met Lee Jae Jeng, Chairman, and senior officials of ATCA (Advanced Technology Centre Association) in Seoul.

ATCA is a network of over 60 companies spanning IT, electronics, semiconductors, pharma, and textiles.

During the meeting, Sai invited the ATCA officials to visit Chhattisgarh during their India tour and explore investment and collaboration opportunities.

He said, "In Seoul, I met Mr Lee Jae Jeng, Chairman & senior officials of ATCA (Advanced Technology Centre Association)--a network of 60+ companies in IT, electronics, semiconductors, pharma & textiles. I invited them to visit Chhattisgarh during their India tour & explore collaborations under our investor-friendly policy."

The discussions in Seoul come after Sai's visit to Tokyo, Japan, last week, where he held meetings with business personalities to attract global investment for the state. Together, these engagements underscore Chhattisgarh's proactive approach in promoting investor-friendly policies and fostering international collaborations across key sectors, including IT, electronics, pharma, and textiles.

In a post on X, the Chhattisgarh CM informed that he held a meeting with the CEO of NTT Ltd, Kayo Ito, and discussed digital and advanced IT and tech-driven investments for the state.

"Upon arrival in Tokyo, I met Ms. Kayo Ito, CEO of NTT Ltd Japan, a global leader in IT infrastructure and digital solutions with $90B revenue. Discussions were held on digital and advanced IT and tech-driven investments in Chhattisgarh," CM Sai said.

He also attended a dinner hosted by Indian Ambassador to Japan Sibi George, where discussions focused on boosting Chhattisgarh's industries with Japan's technology and advancing sustainable Indo-Pacific trade.

"Joined the dinner hosted by the Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George. Discussed boosting Chhattisgarh's industries, leveraging Japan's technology and advancing sustainable Indo-Pacific trade," the Chhattisgarh CM said.

According to the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Sai is leading a high-level delegation on an official tour of Japan and South Korea on the invitation of the Indian Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), Government of India. The objective of this visit is to position Chhattisgarh on the global investment map.

In Tokyo (August 22-24), the delegation participated in investor connect sessions and business meetings with Japanese industrialists, trade associations, and investors. Sai will head to Osaka on August 25 to attend World Expo 2025 and discuss investment opportunities in Chhattisgarh with various stakeholders.

The last leg of the tour will be in Seoul (August 27-29), where investor roundtable meetings, interactions with top Korean companies and trade associations, and sector-specific dialogues will be organised, the Chhattisgarh CMO stated.

Chhattisgarh's rich heritage, culture of innovation, and emerging future-orientated sectors will be showcased to a global audience through the Chhattisgarh Pavilion under Bharat Mandapam at the World Expo 2025 in Osaka. Sai will use the occasion to attract investments in sectors such as steel, mining, clean energy, and startups. (ANI)

