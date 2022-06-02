Chengdu [China], June 2 (ANI): Four people have been confirmed dead and 41 others injured after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the city of Ya'an in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Wednesday afternoon, according to the city's earthquake relief headquarters on Thursday.

The injured have been sent to the hospital for treatment. One of them is in critical condition, the two that were seriously injured are now in stable condition, and the other 38 that suffered minor injuries are in no immediate danger, reported Xinhua.

A total of 13,081 people in Ya'an have been affected by the earthquake, the city's earthquake relief headquarters said.

The 6.1-magnitude earthquake rattled Lushan County of Ya'an in Sichuan, at 5 p.m. Wednesday Beijing Time, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicentre, with a depth of 17 km, was monitored at 30.4 degrees north latitude and 102.9 degrees east longitude, the CENC said.

Earlier, a level-III national emergency response was activated after a 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit southwest China's Sichuan Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Wednesday.

A work team was dispatched to guide and assist the local emergency rescue efforts, the ministry said.

Local firefighters reached the epicentre, while quake rescue teams of Sichuan and other neighboring regions were on standby for relief operations, the ministry had added.

On April 15, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 on the Richter Scale hit the city of Delingha in northwest China's Qinghai Province, according to CENC.

The epicenter was monitored at 38.52 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, as per Xinhua. No casualties were reported in that earthquake.

Two days before, on April 13, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake had jolted Xingwen county of Yibin city, in China's Sichuan Province.

Earlier on March 26, a magnitude 6.0 earthquake jolted China's Qinghai province. The quake had struck the city of Delingha in the province at 12.21 am. The epicenter was monitored at 38.50 degrees north latitude and 97.33 degrees east longitude, 126 km away from the city proper, with a depth of 10 km, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicentre was located in an unpopulated area at an altitude of 4,410 meters, Xinhua News Agency had reported. There were no villages within 20 km of the epicentre, according to the emergency management bureau of Delingha. Tremors were felt by residents in Delingha and the cities of Jiuquan, Jiayuguan, and Zhangye, the bureau said. (ANI)

