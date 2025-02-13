Beijing [China] February 13 (ANI): China has introduced new regulations aimed at tightening control over the dissemination of military information online, a move that could limit access to key sources for monitoring the country's rapidly growing military, CNN reported.

The regulations, set to take effect on March 1, are part of China's ongoing efforts to modernise and strengthen its People's Liberation Army (PLA) to rival the military power of the United States.

The new rules, outlined by China's National Administration of State Secrets Protection, will govern internet military information activities, requiring strict supervision and management to ensure alignment with national defence priorities and security.

The National Administration of State Secrets Protections, in a notice on 'Administrative Measures for the Dissemination of Military Information on the Internet,' said, "These measures apply to those who engage in Internet military information dissemination activities within the territory of the People's Republic of China, establish Internet military website platforms, website platform military columns, military accounts, etc., and implement supervision and management of Internet military information dissemination."

It added, "The management of the dissemination of military information on the Internet should adhere to the correct political direction, public opinion orientation, and value orientation, and adhere to legal norms, comprehensive management, military-civilian coordination, and security and confidentiality, serve national defence and military construction, serve to strengthen the military and win battles, maintain the good image of the people's army, and safeguard national sovereignty, security, and development interests."

National Administration of State Secrets Protection further said that the Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission, the Political and Legal Affairs Commission of the Central Military Commission, the Cyberspace Administration of China, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the State Administration of Radio and Television, the State Administration of Science, Technology and Industry for National Defence, and the State Bureau of Secrets Protection are responsible for relevant work on the management of the dissemination of military information on the Internet in accordance with their respective responsibilities. (ANI)

