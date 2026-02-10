China's BRICS Sherpa and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu attended the First BRICS Sherpa Meeting in New Delhi. (Photo/@China_Amb_India)

New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI):

Xu Feihong, Chinese Ambassador to India, in a post on X wrote, "Ma Zhaoxu noted that President Xi Jinping has put forward the important concept of the high-quality development of greater BRICS cooperation and the five cooperation layouts of building a BRICS committed to peace, innovation, green development, justice and closer people-to-people exchanges. These have charted the course for the future development of the BRICS mechanism."

Feihong also highlighted China's readiness to work with India.

"China is ready to work with India, the BRICS chair for the year, and BRICS members as well as partner countries to follow the correct course of BRICS cooperation, deepen practical cooperation, improve the working mechanism, strengthen multilateral coordination, uphold international fairness and justice, and bring greater development to BRICS cooperation," he added.

"At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the priorities of BRICS cooperation and the arrangement of major events for the year, and started the preparation for the 18th BRICS Summit," he wrote further.

MEA Secretary (Economic Relations) and India's BRICS Sherpa Sudhakar Dalela highlighted key priorities of India's Chairship based on the PM's vision for "people-centric" and "humanity-first" approach for the BRICS, and overall theme of 'Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability'.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Belarus to India, M. Kasko, attended the 1st BRICS Sherpa/Sous-Sherpa meeting in Delhi as a representative of the Republic of Belarus as a BRICS partner country.

In his speech, the Head of the Belarusian diplomatic mission expressed gratitude to the organisers for inviting Belarus to the event, as representatives of partner countries had not previously participated in such meetings.

The Ambassador of Belarus conveyed a message in which the President of Belarus expressed confidence that the coming year for BRICS, under India's chairmanship, will be a time of new achievements and successes, which will contribute to further progress and maintain the association's position as one of the most influential international organisations. (ANI)

