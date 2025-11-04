Washington, DC [US], November 4 (ANI): Human rights advocacy group, Campaign for Uyghurs, has accused China of attempting to "whitewash" its policies in Xinjiang by heavily promoting tourism in the region, even as reports of mass detentions and surveillance continue.

In a post on X, Campaign for Uyghurs stated, "The CCP is pouring billions into repackaging the Uyghur homeland as a 'Silk Road destination,' drawing 300 million visitors in 2024 alone. But behind the scenic views and staged 'folk performances' lies a region under mass surveillance, where millions have been detained, families separated, and culture erased. Travelling to the Uyghur region today means walking through a landscape of silence created by the perpetrators of genocide"

The warning comes amid growing international scrutiny over Beijing's treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang, where human rights organisations and foreign governments have reported widespread abuses, including forced labour, indoctrination camps, and restrictions on religious and cultural practices.

The Campaign for Uyghurs also highlighted a recent case involving academic freedom. A previous post noted that Beijing conducted a two-year intimidation campaign against Sheffield Hallam University to halt Professor Lauran Murphy's research on Uyghur forced labour. According to the report, China's security services issued threats and blocked websites to interfere with the investigation, raising concerns about the global reach of Chinese censorship. In an earlier post, Campaign for Uyghurs emphasised that forced labour of Uyghurs is not a hidden issue--it is a state policy. Governments and companies must rigorously enforce the Uyghur Forced Labour Prevention Act and end any complicity in Beijing's systematic exploitation.

The Uyghurs are a predominantly Muslim, Turkic ethnic group concentrated in Xinjiang, China. Over recent years, reports have documented systematic human rights abuses, including mass detentions, forced labour, cultural suppression, and intrusive surveillance. Religious practices, language, and traditions are heavily restricted, while families are separated and identities erased. These policies have drawn international condemnation, with many governments and human rights groups labelling the actions as a form of cultural genocide. (ANI)

