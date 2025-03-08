Beijing [China], March 8 (ANI): Chinese authorities conducted a raid on a Protestant "house church" in Anhui province during a nationwide security crackdown coinciding with the annual National People's Congress in Beijing, as reported by Radio Free Asia(RFA).

Police and local authorities raided the Xinyi Village Church in Huainan city, Anhui, detaining nine members, including Pastor Zhao Hongliang, the RFA reported.

Four men, including Zhao, are currently under "criminal detention," while the other five were released on bail. According to RFA, local officials from the neighborhood committee and the religious affairs bureau have taken over the church premises, and police continue to intimidate its congregation, according to the report.

Since 2017, under President Xi Jinping, officials have been conducting a nationwide crackdown on religious activities and venues associated with Muslims, Christians, and Tibetan Buddhists, the RFA reported.

Protestant churches are permitted to operate only if they are part of the government-approved Three-Self Patriotic Association. The "three selfs" refer to self-governance, self-support, and self-propagation--essentially rejecting foreign influence--while "patriotic" emphasizes loyalty to the Chinese government, as reported by RFA.

China has numerous unregistered "house churches" across the country, which are frequently raided by authorities, though some "Three-Self" churches have also been targeted at times.

Radio Free Asia further reported that a Protestant pastor named Chen, familiar with the Anhui case, explained that this action was part of the heightened security measures during the National People's Congress in Beijing. He stated, "The parliamentary sessions began on March 5, so the controls have become stricter. Things are very tight for churches... with state security police regularly harassing them and issuing warnings."

A directive from the religious affairs bureau in Huainan's Panji district, dated February 26, stated that the government had assigned officials to oversee a task force managing Xinyi Village Church as part of an effort to "strengthen the standardized management of religious sites."

"They will enter the church to carry out necessary work until the church's internal management is properly established," the notice stated. (ANI)

