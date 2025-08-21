New Delhi [India], August 21 (ANI): A day after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his two-day visit to India, China's Ambassador Xu Feihong highlighted ten points of consensus from the 24th Round of Talks Between the Special Representatives (SRs) of China and India on the boundary question.

He said in a post on X that the two sides spoke positively of the progress made in the implementation of the important leader-level consensus in Kazan, and shared the view that peace and tranquility has been maintained in the China-India border areas since the 23rd Round of SR Talks.

"The two sides reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas, emphasized handling the issue properly through friendly consultations, to promote overall development of the China-India bilateral relationship," he said.

"Agreed on the need to take a political perspective of the overall bilateral relationship while seeking a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable framework for settlement of the boundary question in accordance with the Agreement on Political Parameters and Guiding Principles for Settlement of the China-India Boundary Question signed in 2005," he added.

The Chinese Ambassador to India said the two sides agreed to set up an Expert Group, under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on the China-India border affairs (WMCC) framework, to explore Early Harvest of boundary delimitation on appropriate Sectors.

He said the two sides agreed to set up a Working Group, under the WMCC framework, to advance effective border management in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas.

"Agreed to create General-Level Mechanisms in the Eastern and Middle Sectors, in addition to the existing General-Level Mechanism in the Western Sector, and hold the next round of General-Level Mechanism meeting in the Western Sector at an early date," he said.

"Agreed to use the border management mechanisms at diplomatic and military levels to carry forward the process of border management, and discuss de-escalation, beginning with the principles and modalities thereof," he said.

Xu Feihong said the two sides exchanged views on trans-border rivers cooperation and agreed to give full play to the role of the China-India Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-border Rivers and keep communication on the renewal of relevant MoUs. The Chinese side agreed to share hydrological information during emergency situations based on humanitarian considerations.

"Agreed to re-open the three traditional border trading markets, namely Renqinggang-Changgu, Pulan-Gunji and Jiuba-Namgya. Agreed to hold the 25th Round of SR Talks in China in 2026," he said.

During his visit, Wang Yi co-chaired the 24th round of the Special Representatives' dialogue on the Boundary Question between India and China with the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on August 19 and held bilateral talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on August 18. He also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)

