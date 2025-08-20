August 21 has been a remarkable day in the world of fame and talent, marking the birthdays of several influential figures across sports, entertainment, and beyond. From the record-breaking sprinter Usain Bolt to the charming actor Barun Sobti, the iconic actress Kim Cattrall, football superstar Robert Lewandowski, and talented Indian actress Bhumika Chawla, this day has produced personalities who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. In this article, we take a closer look at the lives, achievements, and journeys of these celebrities and other notable figures born on 21st August. Famous Birthdays on 20 August: Narayana Murthy, Zakir Khan, Andrew Garfield, Demi Lovato and More, Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on 20th August.

Notable Indian Personalities Born on August 21

Barun Sobti (Born on August 21, 1984) in New Delhi, Barun Sobti is an Indian actor best known for his role in the popular television series Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon. He has also appeared in films and other television shows. Mini Mathur (Born on August 21, 1969) in New Delhi, Mini Mathur is an Indian television host, actor, and model. She is best known for hosting the Indian version of the reality show Indian Idol and has appeared in various television programs and films. Bhumika Chawla (Born on August 21, 1978) in New Delhi, Bhumika Chawla is an Indian actress and former model. She made her film debut in the Telugu film Yuvakudu (2000) and has since appeared in over thirty films across various Indian languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bhojpuri, and Punjabi. Raadhika Sarathkumar (Born on August 21, 1962) in Chennai, Raadhika Sarathkumar is an Indian actress, producer, and entrepreneur. She has appeared in over 200 films in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. Sana Khan (Born on August 21, 1987) in Mumbai, Sana Khan is an Indian actress, model, and former reality TV star. She gained popularity through her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss and has appeared in various films and television shows.

Notable International Celebrities Born on August 21

Usain Bolt (Born on August 21, 1986) in Sherwood Content, Jamaica, is a Jamaican sprinter, widely regarded as the fastest man in the world. He holds world records in the 100m and 200m sprints. Kim Cattrall (Born on August 21, 1956) in Liverpool, England, is best known for her role as Samantha Jones in the television series Sex and the City. Her performance earned her a Golden Globe Award and multiple Emmy nominations. Hayden Panettiere (Born on August 21, 1989) in Palisades, New York, is an American actress, model and singer. She gained fame for her roles in Heroes and Nashville. Robert Lewandowski (Born on August 21, 1988) in Warsaw, Poland, is one of the most prolific footballers of his generation. Known for his exceptional goal-scoring ability, technical skill, and leadership, he has played for top European clubs such as Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and FC Barcelona.

Whether in sports, television, or film, the individuals born on August 21 have left an indelible mark on the world through their dedication, talent, and passion. Celebrating their birthdays offers us a chance to reflect on their achievements and the inspiration they continue to provide to millions of fans globally. From breaking records to entertaining audiences, the legacy of these August 21 celebrities reminds us of the diverse talents that shape our cultural and sporting landscapes.

