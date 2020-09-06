Beijing [China], September 6 (ANI): The Chinese mainland reported 10 newly imported COVID-19 cases Saturday, Xinhua reported citing the National Health Commission.

With this, the total number of imported cases have risen to 2,573.

Also Read | Shaheena Shaheen Baloch, Pakistani Journalist, Shot Dead in Turbat.

While Guangdong and Shaanxi has reported three each of the newly imported cases, two cases were reported in Shanghai while one was reported in Fujian and Gansu provinces.

A total of 2,397 of the imported cases had been discharged from hospitals after recovery, and 176 remained hospitalized, with two in severe condition, the National Health Commission said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Tally: India Crosses Brazil, Becomes Country With 2nd Highest Caseload, Shows Worldometers Tracker.

No deaths had been reported from the imported cases, the report said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)