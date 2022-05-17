Lhasa [Tibet], May 17 (ANI): Temperature sensitivity tests on barley distribution, the principal cultivated cereal in Tibet, suggest that climate change or a decline in temperature led to a decreased crop yield that may have factored into the disappearance of the Guge Kingdom in Western Tibet.

The temperature variations coincided with a transition of dynasties in Western Tibet.

A Research article published in Paleoceanography and Paleoclimatology journal made these revelations.

The researchers applied their refined calibration to a sediment core from Western Tibet to examine how fluctuations in temperature influenced the Guge Kingdom over the last 2,000 years. (ANI)

