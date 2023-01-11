Washington [United States], January 11 (ANI): Union Commerce Ministry and Industry Piyush Goyal who is in Washington spoke about the deepening of trade engagement between India and the US.

Goyal was addressing a gathering held at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) reception and was attended by the United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai.

Goyal took to Twitter to post, "Addressed an industry gathering at the @USISPForum reception in Washington DC, along with U.S. Trade Representative, @AmbassadorTai. Spoke about the deepening of India-US trade engagement and the tremendous opportunities that lie ahead for both nations."

The event was also attended by Ambassador of India to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

"Delighted to host CIM @PiyushGoyal, USTR Katherine Tai @AmbassadorTai as well as senior officials & other leaders from at India House on the eve of India - US Trade Policy Forum Ministerial Meeting," Sandhu said in a tweet.

Goyal is in Washington DC to attend the 13th Trade Policy Forum (TPF) meeting. He will also hold a bilateral meeting with US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai.

In Washington DC, he will also have a bilateral meeting with US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. There will also be interaction with some captains of Industry.

The minister will interact with CEOs of reputed multinational enterprises, participate in community events, join roundtable meetings with business leaders and think tanks and visit industries in New York.

The 12th TPF Ministerial meeting was held on November 23, 2021 after a gap of four years in New Delhi. Working groups were re-activated after the last ministerial. TPF is a platform for continuous engagement between two countries in the area of trade and to further the trade and investment relations between the two countries.

Both countries are looking forward to the meeting and are confident of making progress on the trade issues. The TPF is chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister from the Indian side and USTR from the US side.

Both India and USA are natural partners and have trade complementarities, long-standing strategic and economic relationships, people to people contact, and both are vibrant democracies too. The two countries are also collaborating under the QUAD, I2U2 (India-Israel/ UAE-USA) and IPEF (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework).

Regular exchanges at the leadership-level have been an integral element of the expanding bilateral engagement. The outcomes emerging from these visits have been instrumental in further strengthening the multifaceted ties between the two countries. (ANI)

