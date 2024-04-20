Washington, Apr 20 (PTI) In one of the rarest instances, the Congressional Black Caucus has lined up to oust one of the sitting lawmakers, Indian American Congressman Shri Thanedar, who is seeking his re-election from the 13th Congressional District of Michigan.

Black Caucus Chair Steven Horsford and his immediate predecessor Joyce Beatty in a significant political move announced to endorse Adam Hollier over Thanedar in the Democratic primary.

In the American political tradition, a sitting lawmaker is rarely opposed by their party leadership in the primary.

The 13th Congressional District of Michigan has a black majority, and this was the first time that it did not have a black representing them in the House of Representatives.

“From the U.S. Army to Governor Whitmer's cabinet, Adam Hollier has spent his life serving his community and his country. I know he will continue that service as an effective representative and put people over politics. Adam is the kind of leader who understands the importance of protecting our freedoms, fighting for our rights, and ensuring opportunities for everyone,” Horsford said in a statement.

Hollier "is exactly the kind of leader we need standing with us in Congress," said Beatty. "While some politicians would rather tweet than show up, Adam always steps up, shows up, and delivers results,” she said.

US media described it as an unusual development.

Thanedar is the first Indian American to represent Michigan in Congress. He defeated his Republican opponent by 47 percentage points in 2022 and in the process, he broke a 67-year streak of a Black Michigander representing Detroit.

In the first quarter, he raised USD5 million and garnered over 15 endorsements from influential elected officials and organisations. He has received endorsements from lawmakers Ami Bera, Judy Chu, Robert Garcia, Marcy Kaptur, Ro Khanna, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Ted Lieu, Seth Magaziner, Brad Sherman, and Dina Titus.

Human Rights Campaign, Labourers International Union of North America (LiUNA), National Education Association, Michigan Education Association, and Newtown Action Alliance have also endorsed him.

"Together, we will continue to fight for progress, equality, and opportunity for all residents of Michigan's 13th,” he said in an earlier statement early this month. Thanedar said he remains committed to engaging with voters, listening to their concerns, and advocating for policies addressing the challenges of the community.

