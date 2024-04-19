Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: Person Rushed Away on Stretcher After He Sets Himself on Fire Outside Manhattan Courthouse in New York (Watch Video)

A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People then rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away. Emergency responders then rushed the person away on a stretcher. No other details were immediately available from police.

Agency News PTI| Apr 20, 2024 12:03 AM IST
Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial: Person Rushed Away on Stretcher After He Sets Himself on Fire Outside Manhattan Courthouse in New York (Watch Video)
A screengrab of the video. (Photo credits: X/@KarluskaP)

New York, April 19: Emergency crews rushed away a person on a stretcher after fire was extinguished outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection was taking place on Friday in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case.

A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People then rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away. Emergency responders then rushed the person away on a stretcher. No other details were immediately available from police. US Shocker: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York During Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial (Watch Video).

A screengrab of the video. (Photo credits: X/@KarluskaP)

New York, April 19: Emergency crews rushed away a person on a stretcher after fire was extinguished outside the Manhattan courthouse where jury selection was taking place on Friday in Donald Trump's hush money criminal case.

A person could be seen lying on the ground on fire. People then rushed over to douse the person with a fire extinguisher and try to bat the flames away. Emergency responders then rushed the person away on a stretcher. No other details were immediately available from police. US Shocker: Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Manhattan Criminal Courthouse in New York During Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial (Watch Video).

Man Sets Himself on Fire Outside Manhattan Courthouse

A full jury of 12 people and six alternates had been seated in Trump's hush money case just minutes earlier, drawing the first criminal trial of a former US president a step closer to opening statements.

