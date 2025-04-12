Muscat, Apr 12 (AP) A convoy believed to be carrying US envoy Steve Witcoff has driven away from a compound where talks are taking place over Iran's nuclear programme after over two hours of talks.

Associated Press journalists saw the convoy leave the compound in the Omani capital, Muscat, at around 5:50 pm local time on Saturday.

There was no immediate acknowledgment from either the Iranians or the Americans that the talks had ended. (AP)

