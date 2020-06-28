Kathmandu, Jun 28 (PTI) The coronavirus infection has spread to all the 77 districts in Nepal with the detection of 463 new COVID-19 cases in the country, the health ministry said on Sunday.

The deadly virus has so far claimed 28 lives in Nepal, health ministry spokesperson Jageshwar Gautam said at his daily press briefing.

Also Read | Private Medical Establishments in State Cannot Deny or Refuse Treatment to COVID-19 Patients, Says Karnataka Govt : Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 28, 2020.

With the detection of 463 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the total tally now stands at 12,772, he said.

The coronavirus has now spread to all the 77 districts in the country, the ministry said.

Also Read | 'Godzilla' Dust Cloud Reaches US After Travelling 8,000 Kms From African Sahara Desert, People Share Pics of Hazy Skies.

As many as 179 coronavirus patients, including 13 women, were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,013. As on Sunday, 9,731 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment at different health facilities across Nepal.

Health authorities have so far conducted 2,15,839 coronavirus tests, including 4,962 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)