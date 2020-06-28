Earlier this week, we read reports of a massive dust cloud headed to the US from Africa's Sahara desert. After passing over the Caribbean, the massive dust cloud has reached the US, after 8,000 kms journey from the African desert. The dust cloud is so huge that it has been seen even from the International Space Station. Researchers thus named it the "Godzilla" dust cloud. It has reached the shores of the South, Florida and Texas and is expected to dissolve by Monday. People have shared pictures of the dusty weather outside on Twitter. Massive African Sahara Dust Clouds Covers Caribbean on Its Way to the US, People Share Pics of Hazy Skies to Beautiful Sunset Due to Dust Plumes.

While the dust storms are not something irregular, this one is said to be quiet expansive than the ones seen in the previous years. These dust clouds are said to be the thunderstorms in check and because of the hazy skies, the sunset appears too pretty. However, because of the intensity and thickness of the dust, people have been advised to stay indoors as it can cause respiratory diseases. With the coronavirus pandemic already being catered too, this 'godzilla' dust storm comes as another problem for the year 2020 and some netizens even found humour to the situation.

@Kentuckyweather The African Saharan dust storm in northern Florida. The sun was filtered by the dust. pic.twitter.com/8aqLMJskxX — Josh and Anne (@joshanne2) June 26, 2020

The Sahara Dust storm hit America yesterday and is covering the skies over Houston, TX today. The huge dust storm originated in Africa and traveled over the Atlantic before heading north. The plumes caused air quality in the Caribbean to reach “hazardous” levels Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/1FwIJzgn6E — CBS 13 News (@WGME) June 26, 2020

Sahara Dust Sunset - Chicago IL. pic.twitter.com/pvbXZpcGzP — V for Victory (@ditditditdahhh) June 27, 2020

Sahara dust rolling into Panama City Beach @spann pic.twitter.com/2OGDtGIFmi — Nicole Penny ☀ (@npenny2012) June 26, 2020

Before and after the dust from the African Sahara Desert arrived in Dallas.#dfwwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/XWpO4dvatd — Pablo Sánchez (@pablosanchez_tv) June 27, 2020

Dust is often pushed off the African coast during the early stages of Atlantic hurricane season. But this time, the vast expanse of the dust storm was surprising. This dust called the Saharan Air Layer and is indeed helpful to keep the hurricanes in control. As per the weather forecast, the dust accumulation would be primarily concentrated over Gulf Coast states, from Louisiana to Florida.

