The Russian Foreign Ministry said that two transport planes carrying medical supplies are already en route to India.

Moscow [Russia], April 29 (ANI): Russia has announced that it is sending over 22 tonnes of medical supplies including 20 oxygen production units, 75 ventilators, and 200,000 packs of medicines to India to deal with the COVID-19 second wave.

The flights of the Russian Emergencies Ministry will deliver over 22 tonnes of necessary equipment, such as 20 oxygen production units, 75 lung ventilators, 150 medical monitors and 200,000 packs of medicine.

"Russia sends oxygen concentrators, ventilators and 22 tonnes of medical supplies to India to help fight COVID19 and save lives. 2 transport planes are already en route,"' the ministry tweeted.

The announcement by the Russian foreign ministry was made after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke over the phone. During the phone call, Putin announced the decision to send emergency humanitarian aid to India.

Prime Minister Modi thanked Putin for Russia's help and support in India's fight against Covid-19.

India is reeling under the impact of the second wave of coronavirus. The country on Wednesday reported over 3.60 lakh fresh COVID-19 cases and 3,293 related deaths in the last 24 hours.

The worsening COVID-19 situation in India has seen a surge in the demand for medical oxygen and beds for the COVID-19 patients and many parts of the country are reporting an acute shortage of essential medical supplies.

Several countries around the world have come forward to help India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs caused by the rising coronavirus cases.

On Tuesday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) had said that it has bolstered its COVID-19 response in India by redeploying 2,600 health experts from other programs to counter the recent daily spike in cases and deaths. (ANI)

