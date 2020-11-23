Kathmandu, Nov 23 (PTI) Nepal's COVID-19 recovery tally has crossed the 200,000 mark as 3,043 more people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Population said on Monday.

As many as 202,067 patients have so far recovered from the deadly virus, it said.

The number accounts for 90.9 per cent of the total cases in the country. As of Monday, 222,288 people were diagnosed with the disease including 1,980 in the past 24 hours.

According to the Health Ministry, the COVID-19 death toll has jumped to 1,337 with 16 more fatalities. Nepal reported the first death on May 16.

There are currently 18,884 active cases across the country.

