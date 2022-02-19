Kathmandu [Nepal], February 19 (ANI): Ruling coalition partner, the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Socialist has decided to support the government in tabling of MCC -- the multi-million US grant which is up for discussion in the country's parliament.

The MCC is a US Foreign Assistance Agency that aims to fight poverty. Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba earlier this week had backtracked on his announcement to table US grant agreement in the country's Parliament due to threat from the leaders of the Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre).

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Kamala Harris Warns Russia of ‘Unprecedented’ Costs If It Invades Ukraine.

CPN- Unified Socialist which earlier was against US grant which supports cross border transmission and road improvement of road decided to help government in tabling it by conveying a meeting of the standing committee.

"MCC cannot be passed in its current form but it should not be stopped from being taken to the parliament for discussion. It has been decided that it should be discussed in the sovereign parliament," Minister for Urban Development as well as the leader of the third highest majority weighing party, Ram Kumari Jhakri confirmed ANI over phone.

Also Read | Russia Could Be Cut Off From Financial Markets, Tech Goods in Case Moscow Attacks Ukraine, Says EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Minister Jhakri, further stated that the party still stands on its demand that the MCC agreement should be amended before it is endorsed by the parliament.

Issuing a press release late in evening, Deputy General Secretary, Jagannath Khatiwada further has clarified that the pact can only be tabled after the obstruction in parliament would be eased off.

"If the obstruction in the parliament in eased off with political parties standing on a point of consensus then it can be tabled in the parliament, the meeting has decided on it. But the unrevised pact to be tabled on the parliament won't have any justifications and the party don't stand in support of tabling the pact without amendments," Khatiwada said in the statement.

The Nepal opposition Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has been continuing obstructing house procession since last year.

Lawmakers of main opposition CPN (UML) in every meeting walk down to rostrum shouting slogans.

The opposition has been demanding the resignation of Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota accusing him of not fulfilling his duties by not removing the 14 lawmakers from their posts against whom the CPN-UML had requested the Speaker to take action. UML has been protesting in the House of Representatives sessions demanding its demands be addressed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)