London, Mar 6 (AP) A 26-year-old man who had pleaded guilty to the murder of a mother and two of her daughters at their family home just north of London has been found guilty of raping his ex-partner during the attack.

After around 45 minutes of deliberations, the jury at Cambridge Crown Court convicted Kyle Clifford of raping his 25-year-old ex-girlfriend Louise Hunt during the attack on the family that involved a crossbow and a knife.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on March 6: Shaquille O’Neal, Michelangelo, Janhvi Kapoor and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon - Know About Influential Figures Born on March 6.

Clifford, who did not appear in court, had denied raping Louise.

As well as killing Louise Hunt, Clifford murdered her 28-year-old sister Hannah Hunt with a crossbow before stabbing their mother, Carol Hunt, 61, to death on July 9, 2024.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump Delays 25% Tariffs on Most Goods From Mexico for a Month.

The women were the wife and daughters of BBC racing commentator John Hunt. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)